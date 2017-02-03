GEOFF TATE Stars In The Burningmore Deaths, Coming To DVD / Digital This Month; Video Trailer

On February 14th, MVD Entertainment will release the feature film debut of Geoff Tate, former lead vocalist of the mega-platinum metal band Queensrÿche. Entitled The Burningmore Deaths, the horror film - written and directed by Jonathan Williams - is inspired by true events surrounding unsolved murders captured on security cameras during a production shoot of a Home Improvement TV show pilot.

Tate takes on the role of James Parrish, a man who allegedly killed his own wife and three children before disappearing without a trace. With the home now vacated and boarded up, a home improvement company gets permission to film the renovation process for a test pilot for a TV network, not knowing that Parrish had returned to take up residence once again in the derelict building. Bloody chaos ensues - and it's all captured on camera!

The Burningmore Deaths features an original score by Andrew Kadin with additional music by Dawn Of Solace and Geoff Tate.

"I think I've always done it... In our own shows and with the way I present music," said Tate. "It all has a bit of a stage acting bend to it. So this wasn't really a stretch for me. It was just playing to a different audience, to a camera rather than a room full of people, but it's the same thing. You play-act and you make stuff up and you present that like you would in a stage show. "

The Burningmore Deaths will be available on all digital stores for download and also available on DVD in retail stores, the MVD Shop, and on Amazon.