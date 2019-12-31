GEORGE LYNCH Demos ESP Guitars' LTD GL-KAMI4; Video

George Lynch (The End Machine, KXM, Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken) stopped by ESP headquarters to talk about the latest addition to his ESP and LTD Signature Series, the LTD GL-KAMI4. Watch the video below.

This guitar, based on George's favorite Kamikaze model, includes distinctive features like the sawtooth headstock (or, as George calls it, the cheese grater), along with a resonant, lightweight alder body, maple neck with maple fingerboard, and a pickup set that includes an ESP Designed LSH-100N single coil in the neck position and a Seymour Duncan Signature George Lynch “The Hunter” humbucker in the bridge.

More info here.

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced Dirty Shirley, the new band project featuring guitarist George Lynch and vocalist/keyboardist Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive, Trans-Siberian Orchestra). The band's self-title album will be released on January 24.

Pre-order CD/Vinyl/merch bundles here, and watch a lyric video for the song "Dirty Blues" below.

The following merch bundles are available exclusively from the Bandwear store:

- CD + Tee Bundle 1 (album cover)

- CD + Tee Bundle 2 (band logo)

- LP + Tee Bundle 1 (album cover)

- LP + Tee Bundle 2 (band logo)

- Ultimate Fan Bundle 1 (Signed CD, LP, 11x17 Poster, Tee 1)

- Ultimate Fan Bundle 2 (Signed CD, LP, 11x17 Poster, Tee 2)

* signed CDs are strictly limited to 100 copies total

Tracklisting:

"Here Comes The King"

"Dirty Blues"

"I Disappear"

"The Dying"

"Last Man Standing"

"Siren Song"

"The Voice Of A Soul"

"Cold"

"Escalator To Purgatory"

"Higher"

"Grand Master"

"Higher" (Alternate Cut) [Bonus Track]

"Dirty Blues" lyric video:

"Here Comes The King" video:

Croatian singer Dino Jelusick, over the course of just one album and one covers EP released with his band Animal Drive, has started to make quite the name for himself in the hard rock and metal scene. More than a few musicians of note have called up Dino to see if he might be interested in collaborating, which he is floored by. This talented young singer has an appreciation and deep respect for the musical heroes who preceded and profoundly influenced him. So, when George Lynch opened the doors to the idea of writing and producing a record together, Dino was more than intrigued. Frontiers, known for releasing interesting collaborations of this nature, was more than happy to be the label home for this project.

The resulting album and band, Dirty Shirley - named after one of the first songs they wrote together - covers a wide spectrum of styles. Classic metal to more “traditional” Lynch Mob oriented sounds and even some hints of the first Badlands album are in the mix. Showcasing a stunning performance from George Lynch - a seemingly bottomless pit of inspired and creative guitar playing - and an absolutely over the top lead vocal performance from Dino, Dirty Shirley is going to be an easy 'must listen' for the hard rock and metal crowd. Evanescence drummer, Will Hunt rounds out the lineup.

Dino says, "This record was done differently from everything else I did so far. George jammed and sent me rough versions and I tried a thousand melodies and lyrics on it. It turned out fantastic and very versatile. From r&b and rock ballads to some very heavy tunes, bluesy stuff, hard rock, rock 'n' roll, grungy vibes... everything. Will was the perfect drummer for this, loud and groovy. I recorded vocals while being on tour with TSO in the bus, every evening when we had a day off. And finished it in Croatia. You gotta listen to the whole album to get the impression of it, not only singles. But the first single will surely kick your ass, so better be prepared!”

George adds, "At its core, this record is built on classic guitar riffage and grooves, but is also infused with eclectic tendencies scattered about that are unexpected and challenging. 80% of the guitar work on this record is rhythms, so I wanted to create a three-dimensional sonic tapestry that complimented the more basic riffs and chords. I tried to add a little twist to everything." He continues, "It was funny because when the label approached me about pairing up with Dino, for some reason I got the impression he was an Italian pop singer. LOL. So I wrote some songs in that vein, haha. ; ) Then when I heard what he was actually all about, I had to duck back into the laboratory and reinvent the wheel. If Ronnie James Dio and young Coverdale had a baby boy, his name would be Dino."

Lineup:

George Lynch: Guitars

Dino Jelusick: Vocals, Keyboards

Will Hunt: Drums

Trevor Roxx: Bass