GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON To Release Heavy Hitters Album In December; Includes Covers Of Hits By PRINCE, DURAN DURAN, And More
November 26, 2020, an hour ago
Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., will release Heavy Hitters, the new album from George Lynch & Jeff Pilson, on December 18. You can pre-order the album here.
Guitar-shredding virtuoso Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems. The album features jaw-dropping renditions of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Prince’s “Kiss”, OneRepublic’s “Apologize”, Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth”, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and more.
Tracklisting:
"One Of Us
"You Got The Love"
"I Feel The Earth"
"Ordinary World"
"Music"
"Apologize"
"Nowhere To Run"
"Kiss"
"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)"
"Champagne Supernova"
"Lucille" (Bonus track)