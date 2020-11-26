GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON To Release Heavy Hitters Album In December; Includes Covers Of Hits By PRINCE, DURAN DURAN, And More

Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., will release Heavy Hitters, the new album from George Lynch & Jeff Pilson, on December 18. You can pre-order the album here.

Guitar-shredding virtuoso Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems. The album features jaw-dropping renditions of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Prince’s “Kiss”, OneRepublic’s “Apologize”, Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth”, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and more.

Tracklisting:

"One Of Us

"You Got The Love"

"I Feel The Earth"

"Ordinary World"

"Music"

"Apologize"

"Nowhere To Run"

"Kiss"

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)"

"Champagne Supernova"

"Lucille" (Bonus track)