GEORGE LYNCH On How AC/DC And LED ZEPPELIN Influenced THE END MACHINE - "It's Not Just About Heavy Guitars; It's About Having Space In The Music"

Guitar legend George Lynch recently spoke with Guitar World about The End Machine, featuring himself, former Dokken bandmates Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown, and vocalist Robert Mason. He talks specifically about his guitar sound on the record, which has a clean '70s sound compared to his trademark Dokken sound.

Lynch: "I’ve learned over the years that those classic guitar sounds we all know and love are not that distorted. And that’s a hard lesson, because you want to crank the volume and the gain because it’s easier to play that way. But when you listen to great bands like AC/DC or Led Zeppelin, it’s not just about heavy guitars. It’s about having space in the music and allowing the other instruments and the production to shine through as well. So I’ve learned to be open to new things."

Read the complete interview here.

Surely, some fans may be wondering to themselves, isn't The End Machine just Dokken without Don Dokken? "Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical," says bassist Jeff Pilson. "But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect. Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing. We allowed ourselves to get a little deeper than either of those projects really have, while still staying extremely melodic and not being afraid of good old-fashioned guitar rock. Maybe Lynch Mob, a bit of Dokken, but then some 70's guitar rock added in. George [Lynch] is playing fantastic on this... very inspired. Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool. Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially adding Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, is the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has it's own personality and I think that's important."

"This is decidedly not me 'stapled' onto a Dokken record," adds Mason. "I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit."

Tracklisting:

"Leap Of Faith"

"Hold Me Down"

"No Game"

"Bulletproof"

"Ride It"

"Burn The Truth"

"Hard Road"

"Alive Today"

"Line Of Division"

"Sleeping Voices"

"Life Is Love Is Music"

"Leap Of Faith" video:

"Burn The Truth" lyric video:

"Alive Today" video: