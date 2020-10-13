GEORGE LYNCH Talks Wicked Sensation Reimagined, Dropping The LYNCH MOB Band Name - "I Should End This Chapter Of My Musical Career Now; I Can Retire The Name On A High Note"

BODS Mayhem Hour welcomed back guitar legend George Lynch (KXM, Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken) to discuss the Lynch Mob re-issue of their milestone 1990 classic debut album, Wicked Sensation in a reimagined form. Lynch also commented on dropping the band name, something he initially announced back in August:

Lynch: "In all the years that I've had that name, it's gotten more and more uncomfortable, and, of course now, recently to the point of not being able to rationalize it any longer. In addition to that, though, there are some other things at play here. We finished this record right under the wire before the pandemic hit, and once the pandemic shut down touring for at least a whole year or more - who knows if we'll ever tour again - Lynch Mob being, basically, my only touring act, the band scattered to the four winds, so I really didn't, in essence, have a band any longer. And then I finished this 30th-anniversary record and really loved the way it came out and thought, 'You know, actually, this makes a lot of sense. I should end this chapter of my musical career now.' This should be the last Lynch Mob record, because it mirrors the first one; it's a nice bookend. I can retire the name on a high note, going out with what I think is a good record, kind of wrap it all in a nice, neat package and put the bow on it. And I felt like the time was right to do that. Everything sort of triangulated and events all just coordinated to come together at this point to make it pretty obvious it would probably be a good time to go ahead and move on."

Lynch Mob celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their seminal album, Wicked Sensation, with a special limited print/deluxe anniversary edition of the album. Wicked Sensation Reimagined features re-worked and re-recorded versions of their classic songs and is available via Rat Pak Records on August 28 (also available in Japan via Marquee/Avalon). Listen to "Hell Child" (Reimagined) below.

The twelve-track album, originally released in October 1990, is considered by many to be sacred and perfect the way it was. The idea of recording it was not something Oni Logan or George Lynch took lightly.

“The term ‘re-record’ makes me cringe, this is not that,” explains Lynch. “We re-invented the wheel on this record. It’s really a different animal than the original! Fans won’t be disappointed!”

Logan adds: “30 years later here we are celebrating the first song I penned and wrote for the band Lynch Mob ‘Wicked Sensation.’ This one’s for the fans that have been there from the beginning! My recommendation is to listen to it loud!!”

The new cover of Wicked Sensation Reimagined was hand drawn by mid-west comic artist Andrew Owens as a tribute to the original cover art. The album is available in multiple bundle configurations including: a limited print Yellow and Black splatter vinyl (Limited to 500), hand autographed CD bundles and cassettes and more. Pre-order here.

With the help of Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) on bass and Brian Tichy on drums, George Lynch and Oni Logan bring passion and power into these newly created arrangements; some that take nothing away from the old versions but bring new light and magic to the material. The songs continue to sound as fresh and timeless and will be ready to garner a whole new legion of fans for the next thirty years. Wicked Sensation Reimagined was produced by Lynch Mob & Brian Tichy and mixed/mastered by Chris “The Wizard” Collier.

Wicked Sensation Reimagined tracklisting:

"Wicked Sensation" (Reimagined)

"River Of Love" (Reimagined)

"Sweet Sister Mercy" (Reimagined)

"All I Want" (Reimagined)

"Hell Child" (Reimagined)

"She’s Evil But She’s Mine" (Reimagined)

"Dance Of The Dogs" (Reimagined)

"Rain" (Reimagined)

"No Bed Of Roses" (Reimagined)

"Through These Eyes" (Reimagined)

"For A Million Years" (Reimagined)

"Street Fightin' Man" (Reimagined)

