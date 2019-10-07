GEORGE LYNCH Talks Working With PRONG Frontman TOMMY VICTOR On New Project, Plans For LYNCH MOB / DOKKEN Tour In 2020

During the season premiere of Talking Shred, guitar legend George Lynch (Dokkem, Lynch Mob, The End Machine) discussed an assortment of topics including thee possibilit yof doing a solo instrumental album, upcoming projects, and plans for Lynch Mob and Dokken to hit the road together next year.

Upcoming projects:

"One is a project I've been working on for six years or so with Tommy Victor from Prong and a programmer/mixer/engineer guy named Haze who's worked with a lot of industrial bands and stuff. It's a real heavy but trippy record. It's called The Banishment. We're going to try to finish that up. I always loved that kind of music, but to me, it was like, 'God, I'd love to hear this kind of stuff, but with me in it.' I really think it would be an interesting thing to hear. The guitar that I imagine being over that, you never hear that. It's always like plugging in and just get some chords, but how about doing something that's bigger... like if Eddie (Van Halen) was in Nine Inch Nails?

I'm not supposed to say anything, but next year, we're going to do something, but not what you think. We're going to do something, but it's going to be Dokken and Lynch Mob together going out, and then at the end of the night, me and Don are going to go out and do a few Dokken songs together."

Appearing on Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion broadcast from the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles back in August, vocalist Don Dokken and guitarist George Lynch talked about the possibility of future Dokken reunions following their Japan shows back in 2016.