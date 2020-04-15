German Festivals In Jeopardy As Government Bans Major Events Until End Of August; Summer Breeze Organizers Issue Statement

With the German federal government banning all major events in the country until August 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, summer festivals including Summer Breeze Open Air, Rock am Ring & Rock im Park, and Wacken Open Air, are now in jeopardy.

Organizers of Summer Breeze Open Air, scheduled to take place from August 12 - 15 in in Dinkelsbühl, have issued the following statement:

"Dear fans and friends of Summer Breeze Open Air,

Of course we are following the current developments of the corona situation and the latest news such as today’s press conference held by chancellor Merkel. We understand these news are disappointing and upsetting for some people out there. We promised you to be working full steam on solutions for all possible scenarios we might face in the future and also we said that we will respect and act on all decisions made by the local authorities and the health department.

"Today we are simply asking you to grant us a little more time to evaluate the new situation and prepare ourselves to come back to you with well-founded information about your tickets and options.

"We’ll update summer-breeze.de/corona with information as soon as we have more.

"Thank you all for your understanding and ongoing support!"

Groups of more than two people have been officially restricted from gathering in Germany (which has had over 132,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases) since March 22.

Stay tuned for updates.