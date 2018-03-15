Germany's CRITICAL MESS To Release Human Prey Album; "Feasting" Music Video Streaming

Critical Mess are dedicated, skilled and ambitious death metal newcomers from Hanover, Germany. The 5-piece only has one goal in mind: conquering the stages across the globe, bringing extreme music to every corner of the planet.

Critical Mess will release their new album Human Prey on CD and digitally on March 30th via Metalville Records. Pre-order here. A video for the track "Feasting" can be found below.

Founded in February 2012, the band had undergone many changes in line-up and writing styles. In 2016, the current lineup had established itself and quickly found its own unique sound and style. Whilst doing so, they managed to stay true to the familiar and beloved sound of old school death metal that they had all grown up with and the name Critical Mess was born.

Featuring ex-Cripper vocalist Britta Görtz, the group shows that they have remained faithful to the old-school death metal with which they grew up and define their clear goal: to conquer the stages of the world.

Tracklisting:

"Bringer Of All End"

"Feasting"

"Preacher Of Lies"

"Gluttony"

"Creation Of Abomination"

"Pansperm"

"On Rotten Grounds"

"Into Oblivion"

"Paradoxal Praradigm Of Perception"

"Repent"

"Feasting" video: