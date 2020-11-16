Germany's STALLION Break Years Of Silence - "This Winter Something Is Coming" (Video)

German speed metallers Stallion, who made some noise in 2014 with their debut album Rise And Ride, have checked in with a new message and video teaser.

"We know we have been silent for a while, but we haven't been lazy. There is something cooking... sooner than you might think..."

Check out the Rise And Ride album below, which was released om September 12th, 2014 via High Roller Records. For fans of Skull Fist, Striker and Oliver Magnum.

"Rise and Ride"

"Wild Stallions"

"Streets of Sin"

"Stigmatized"

"Canadian Steele"

"Bills to Pay"

"Watch Out"

"The Right One"

"The Devil Never Sleeps"

"Wooden Horse"