Germany's TORIAN Release Official Lyric Video For "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken"

God Of Storms, the latest studio album from German power metal band Torian was released in November 2018 through Ram It Down Records. The band has released an official lyric video for the song "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken". Check it out below.

Upcoming Torian live dates are as follows.

May

3 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei (supporting Mob Rules)

18 - Bergisch Gladbach, Germany - Bergisch Metal Fest

25 - Kamen, Germany - Metal Force Attack Festival

For information on Torian check out their official Facebook page here.