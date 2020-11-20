Germany's TRAGEDIAN To Release First Single / Video From New Album Today

Germany's Tragedian have checked in with the following announcement:

"Today we will have our very first single and video release from our forthcoming album, Seven Dimensions. This album has endured a massive amount of detours and obstacles due to the Corona crisis. Ensnared by restrictions, our communication within the band was massively castrated. Still, our belief in creativity and the outpour of our innermost energy made this production possible. This is it. Darkness and Light aligned. The good and the bad. You cannot create without the incorporation of both. It happened they way it had to. No apologies. The truth."

Tragedian recently revealed the cover artwork and tracklist for their forthcoming album, Seven Dimensions. It features guest appearances by Zak Stevens (Savatage, Archon Angel), Wade Black (ex-Crimson Glory, ex-Seven Witches), Jules Down (Sleeping Child) and Zebrahead guitarist Dan Palmer.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Rising Rage"

"Aloneless"

"Out Of The Dark" (first guitar solo by Dan Palmer, backing vocals featuring Jules Down)

"Darkest Of My Days"

"Bringer Of Dreams" (guest vocals Wade Black)

"Crying In The Rain" (backing vocals featuring Jules Down)

"Enlightened"

"Forevermore"

"Destiny"

"Para Siempre (Forever)"

"The Journey"

"Forces Of The Light"

Bonus Tracks

"Crying In The Rain" (duet version featuring Jules Down)

"Forces Of The Light" (full orchestra version featuring Zak Stevens)