Germany's WILD ZOMBIE BLAST GUIDE Begin Work On Fourth Album
July 29, 2018, an hour ago
Germany's Wild Zombie Blast Guide, featuring guitarist Fabian Schwarz (The New Black, Who Brought The Dog) have checked in with the following update:
"Long time, no see, huh? Guess what.... we start writing new songs right now. And we will go back to the primitive. See ya soon."
WZBG have released three albums: Wild Zombie Blast Guide (2013), Salute The Commander (2014, and Back From The Dead (2016). Purchase the albums via Amazon.de here or go to the band's official website here.