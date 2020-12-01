Germany’s DAILY INSANITY To Release New Single December 15th

German heavy thrashers Daily Insanity will release a new single entitled “The Reckoning” on December 15 accompanied by a brilliant lyric video. The single, which will be available across all major streaming platforms, is the first insight into their highly anticipated new album.

Produced by the band themselves, the new album Chronicles Of War is set to be released in summer 2021. The single was recorded in Berlin in October 2020.

The stunning cover art for “The Reckoning” was created by band manager Felix Pirk, who also played the drums on this track as replacement for Daily Insanity drummer Gustl who suffered a serious hand injury during the recordings of the new album.

To celebrate the release of their new masterpiece, the band announced a European headline tour.

Dates:

April

23 – Slupsk, Poland – Motor Rock Pub

24 – Slupsk, Poland – Motor Rock Pub

May

1 – Berlin, Germany – Slaughterhouse

7 – Bautzen, Germany – Club Lamporphyr

8 – Zagan, Poland – Klub Elektrownia

June

12 – Warsaw, Poland – Metal Cave Klub

14 – Prague, Czech Republic – Black Pes

September

24 – Jena, Germany – Rosenkeller

25 – Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic – Fararova Sluj

October

8 – Hamburg, Germany – Astra Stube

More details about the new album will be revealed in due course.