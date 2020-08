Germany’s SCORGED Reveal Debut Album Details

German extreme metal band, Scorged, have revealed the cover artwork and tracklist of their self-titled debut album, which will be released on September 25th, 2020 via El Puerto Records.

With ten songs and a total playing time of 44:53 minutes, they “ruffle and punch” ears, which are definitely used to harder things. It is to be hoped that the band will soon be able to show this live again.

Towards the end of the year 2016, the five-member formation rises out of pure animosity. Their music is based on a mixture of extreme metal subgenres and stands out with its bone-shaking aggressiveness and high-speed riffing combined with catchy groove parts. Every song has its own identity and great recognition value – not least because of the very intense and demonic vocals, a drilling guitar sound in addition to striking rhythms and ruthless drum fills. The lyrics deal with very personal experiences, social criticism as well as personal strength and they are performed with a great deal of authenticity and showmanship. It will be exciting to see where the journey is heading.

After 24 months of hard song writing, studio drudgery and a few concerts, an album is created which brings ten massive brutal songs and it is more than ready for the crowd. At the beginning of 2020 Scorged enter the port of the renowned record label El Puerto Records and look forward to future collaboration with the entire team.

Tracklisting:

“Vengeance”

“Black Crowned Enemy”

“Wasted”

“Hell Glows Hot”

“Surveillance”

“Oppressor”

“Malignant Psychosis”

“Deep Contempt”

“Integrity”

“Materialism”