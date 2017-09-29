Germany’s VOICE Launch Official Music Video For “The Storm”; New Album Details Revealed

German melodic power metal outfit, Voice, have released a video for “The Storm”, the title track of their upcoming album, out on October 27th via Massacre Records. Watch the video, directed by Thommy Neuhierl, below.

Voice, newly reformed as a quartet consisting of vocalist Oliver Glas, guitarist Thommy Neuhierl, bassist Sören Glas as well as drummer Stephan "Stocki" Stockburger, have been around since 1995, and have already released several studio albums.

The upcoming album, The Storm, marks the band's fifth release, and promises to offer a journey through various metal genres, with unforeseen twists and turns as well as surprises along the way.

The Storm was mixed by Mirko Hofmann at Horus Sound Studio, and mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox. The cover artwork was created by Augusto Peixoto/IrondoomDesign.

Tracklisting:

“The Storm”

“Stronger Than Steel”

“Go Down In Flames”

“Business Roulette”

“Dance On The Razor Blade”

“The Golden Savior”

“Your Number Is Up”

“Kingdom Of Heaven”

“When Night Falls”

“Into Darkness”

“Soldiers Of Glory”

“Out In The Cold”

“The Storm” video: