Germany’s WIZARD Announce New Album Fallen Kings; “Liar And Betrayer” Lyric Video Streaming
April 26, 2017, an hour ago
German true metal outfit Wizard will release their new album Fallen Kings on June 16th via Massacre Records. The album will be available as a limited edition digipak with two bonus tracks.
Check out the lyric video for new track “Liar And Betrayer”:
Fallen Kings was mixed and mastered by Achim Köhler at Indiscreet Audio.
The artwork was created by Aldo Requena (Feanor, Black Majesty, Paragon):