Germany’s WIZARD Announce New Album Fallen Kings; “Liar And Betrayer” Lyric Video Streaming

German true metal outfit Wizard will release their new album Fallen Kings on June 16th via Massacre Records. The album will be available as a limited edition digipak with two bonus tracks.

Check out the lyric video for new track “Liar And Betrayer”:

Fallen Kings was mixed and mastered by Achim Köhler at Indiscreet Audio.

The artwork was created by Aldo Requena (Feanor, Black Majesty, Paragon):