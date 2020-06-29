"Gethsemane" - New Single By TED KIRKPATRICK, TIM RIPPER OWENS, BRUNO SA Streaming Now

Tourniquet drummer and mastermind Ted Kirkpatrick has joined forces with singer Tim Ripper Owens (ex-Judas Priest) and keyboardist Bruno Sa (Geoff Tate) to release the iconic song “Gethsemane” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1970 smash hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar. The demanding vocals and range required for the tune have previously been tackled by Ian Gillan, Ted Neeley (1973 film version), Gary Cherone, Sebastian Bach, and most recently, John Legend.

Kirkpatrick says: “'Gethsemane' has been a favorite of mine from the very first time I heard it in the early ‘70s. I’ve wanted to cover it for years – and Tim was the first person that came to mind who I knew could truly do it justice. So with the additional talents of Bruno Sa, who layed down the awesome keys and piano, and Aaron Pace (mixing/mastering), here it is – on the 50 year anniversary of its release in 1970. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

Owens has previously worked with Kirkpatrick and Tourniquet, handling the vocals on the band’s last album Gazing At Medusa, which also featured Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth) on lead guitar. Tourniquet is currently working on a new album, due out sometime next year.

"Gethsemane" is available for download on Bandcamp.