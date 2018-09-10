GHOST Announce 2019 European Tour Dates; Chapter 4 Webisode Streaming

Armed with three Swedish Grammis Awards, a US Grammy, and 75-million global streams of its latest album Prequelle, Ghost announces the European leg of its A Pale Tour Named Death world tour, the band's first set of 2019 concert dates, that will start on February 3rd in Lyon, France.

Ticket pre-sales begin this Thursday, September 13th at 10 AM, CET, and the general on sale will start Friday, September 14th at 10 AM, CET. Complete dates are below; head here

For these European dates, a limited number of VIP Cardinal Copia Upgrade Packages have just been made available. The special packages include early entry to the venue, a pre-show photo op with the Cardinal, a Ghost alter candle, a Ghost mystery puzzle and other exclusive perks. Go here for all details.

Ghost's 2018 Fall tour schedule began with a sold-out headline concert at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on September 9th. The band heads to North America for its 40-date headline tour that starts October 25th. That run will include two arena performances, November 16th at the Los Angeles Forum, and December 15th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In addition, a limited number of GA floor seats for both the Los Angeles and New York arena dates have just been released. They are available for purchase today and can be found at the following links: Los Angeles, Brooklyn. Ghost's complete 2018 Fall dates are accessible here.

It's already been quite a year for the Swedish rock band. In addition to the early global success of Prequelle, "Rats", the album's first single, has accumulated more than 25-million streams, set a 2018 record for maintaining the #1 spot at US Rock Radio for nine consecutive weeks, and the track's companion video has logged north of 12-million YouTube views. Last month, Ghost released the provocative Carpenter Brut remix of one of Prequelle's most popular tracks, "Dance Macabre" that crossed the band into the world of dance music.

Confirmed dates for Ghost's European tour are as follows:

February

3 - Lyon, France - Tony Garnier

5 - Amsterdam, Holland - AFAS Live

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto

7 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

15 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrkongress

17 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

21 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

Meanwhile, Ghost have released the fourth part of their Prequelle video series. Watch Chapter Four: "The Accident below: