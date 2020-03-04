GHOST Bid Farewell To CARDINAL COPIA, Introduce PAPA EMERITUS IV At Mexico City Show (Video)

On March 3rd, at Ghost's final show on the Prequelle tour in Mexico City, mastermind / frontman Tobias Forge retired his Cardinal Copia persona on stage and introduced Papa Emeritus IV for the band's next phase. This continues the Ghost tradition of having a new Papa on every album. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Ghost will reportedly take 2020 off to focus on writing and recording their next album. Stay tuned for updates.

The new Ghost Papa Emeritus III action figure from Super7’s ReAction line, which also includes Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and Misfits figures, is now available at Fun.com.

Photo by Summa Inferno