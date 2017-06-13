GHOST Entering The Studio In August To Record New Album

During a recent interview with Rock Feed, Ghost frontman/founder Papa Emeritus (Tobias Forge) revealed he would be hitting the studio in August with a new batch of Nameless Ghouls to record the band's next album:

"Come August 14th, it's not gonna be a big day for mankind but it's going to be a big week for myself because I'm going into the studio and we're going to start recording the new album. The rest of the fall is going to be recording. While it's not going to be a big event for all y'all, it's going to be a big event for us."

Check out the interview below, featuring Forge dressed as a Nameless Ghoul.

In a new interview with CBS Philly Forge discussed the history and nature of the band, which is more of a solo project at the end of the day. An excerpt from the story is available below.

Forge: "I started writing songs for it in 2006. There has been about 10 to 15 people now going in and out of the band so, there’s been a lot of rotation. It’s never really been a band in the classic sense in that you have someone who plays his or hers instrument and that she or he is the only person in the world that can make it sound like that. People have a tendency to want to feel that they’re very important for something. If it’s not crucial that they’re there, there will also be a little bit of a friction there."

Go to this location for the complete story.