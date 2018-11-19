GHOST Headlines First Arena Show At The L.A. Forum; GEEZER BUTLER, ROBERT TRUJILLO, JERRY CANTRELL Among The Congregation

Grammy-winning Swedish rockers Ghost headlined its first sold-out arena show at the Los Angeles Forum this past Friday night (Novermber 16th) and brought the house down. Two-hours-and-40-minutes of rock theatrics and mayhem (a two act-production with a 15-minute intermission) performed on a medieval cathedral-type set with a backdrop of stained glass windows, staircases that went to a variety of levels and platforms, shooting fire, pyro, confetti (or "Mummy dust" as Ghost refers to it), and a lighting design that was just stellar. The pacing of the show, the musicianship, and the charismatic frontman himself, Cardinal Copia, proved to be as funny and charming as he was outrageous.

The congregation for Ghost's powerful unholy service included members of hard rock royalty: Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Jerry Cantrell from Alice In Chains, and Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows; all big Ghost fans.

Ghost's new single, "Dance Macabre", moves up to #9 at Mainstream Rock Radio this week with 18-million U.S. streams. With two more headline arena shows ahead - Place Bell, Laval, QC (December 7th) and Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (December 15th), Ghost continues its North American headline tour. Remaining dates are below.

November

20 - Bass Concert Hall - Austin, TX

21 - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA

23 - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at Walt Disney Theatre - Orlando, FL

24 - The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre - Miami Beach, FL

25 - Ruth Eckert Hall - Clearwater, FL

27 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

29 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL

30 - Roxy Theatre - Atlanta, GA

December

1 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

2 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

4 - Dominion Energy Center - Richmond, VA

5 - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts - Wilkes-Barre, PA

7 - Place Bell - Laval, QC Canada

8 - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts - Toronto, ON

10 - The Hippodrome - Baltimore, MD

11 - Tower Theatre - Upper Darby, PA

13 - Palace Theater - Albany, NY

14 - Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

15 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

(Photo by: Kevin Estrada)