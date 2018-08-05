GHOST - Multi-Cam Footage Of "Rats" Performed Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2018 Posted
August 5, 2018, 21 minutes ago
Grammy Award-winning band Ghost performed at the Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, Netherlands on July 14th. Multi-cam footage of "Rats" live can be viewed below
Ghost’s fourth sacred psalm, Prequelle, debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, #2 Top Current Album, #1 Rock, and #2 Vinyl, with 65,653 albums sold. Word has since come down from Billboard that the band's "Rats"single has landed at #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. Check it out here.
Prequelle also debuted at #1 in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, #1 at Rock in the UK, and in the Top 10 overall in the UK, Germany (#2), France (#4), Australia, and Mexico. This follows over 25,000 album pre-orders (the highest in their career), over 5 million pre-release streams of first single, "Rats", and the announcement of their first ever headline arena dates. "Rats" is currently #4 at Active Rock Radio, and was the #1 National Rock Song of the Week (Music Choice).
Released on June 1st, Prequelle is now available digitally and physically via Loma Vista Recordings. On June 14th, Ghost will join Candlemass to honour Metallica by performing one of their songs as members Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo are presented with the Polar Music Prize by the King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf.
Additionally, Ghost announced a massive North American fall tour including their previously announced headline arena dates at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY that will kick off on November 1st in Chicago, IL and wrap on December 15th in Brooklyn, NY. The band will stop in Canada for shows in Toronto, ON and Laval, QC in December. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning June 12th at 10:00 am local time and general tickets will be available to the public beginning June 15th at 10:00 am local time. Pre-sale and VIP packages can be found here. A complete list of upcoming live dates are listed below.
October
26 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Center Ballroom
29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
30 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat Theatre
November
1 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
2 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center - Theatre
3 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
4 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
8 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
9 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
12 - San Diego, CA - Spreckels Theatre
13 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Community Center Theater
15 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic Center
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
19 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
20 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre
23 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater
24 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater
25 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
27 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
29 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
30 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre
December
1 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
2 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
4 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
5 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
7 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
8 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
10 - Baltimore, MD - The Hippodrome
11 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
13 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
14 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center