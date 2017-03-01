GHOST Take Home Swedish Grammis Award For Popestar

On February 28th, Sweden's Ghost took home the Grammis Award (the equivalent of a Grammy Award) for their Popestar album in the Best Hard Rock/Metal category. The event took place in Stockholm, Sreden at Konserthuset.

Acts nominated in the in the Best Hard Rock/Metal included:

Amaranthe - Maximalism

Cult Of Luna & Julie Christmas - Mariner

Dark Tranquillity - Atoma

Ghost - Popestar

In Flames - Battles

Ghost's Popestar EP was released on September 16th by Loma Vista Recordings and debuted at the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, selling over 21,000 copies in its first week. The release was also the first EP to top the Top Rock Albums chart in its 10-year history. The surprise five-track offering features leading psalm "Square Hammer" and also contains covers of selections by Echo And The Bunnymen, Simian Mobile Disco, Eurythmics, and Imperiet. Popestar was recorded by Papa Emeritus III and his nameless ghouls in Linköping, Sweden and produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Royal Blood, Opeth). To purchase Popestar now, click here.

Additionally, Ghost released a deluxe version of Meliora, their acclaimed 2015 Grammy Award-winning album. Meliora Deluxe contains the Popestar EP as a bonus disc (CD or LP or digital). To purchase Meliora Deluxe, visit this location.

"Square Hammer" video: