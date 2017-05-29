GHOST Teams With Fright-Rags For Exclusive Apparel

Heavy metal act Ghost fully embraces the horror genre, frequently paying homage to classic films on album art and shirt designs. The Swedish band has teamed with horror apparel company Fright-Rags to release a collection of exclusive merchandise.

The line includes four shirts from artists Justin Osbourn, Christopher Lovell, and Abrar Ajmal, evoking the sinister imagery associated with the band, along with four custom-knit sock designs featuring the unmistakable visage of frontman Papa Emeritus and the Nameless Ghouls.

The Ghost Collection is on sale now at Fright-Rags.com, where you can also find original merchandise from Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and countless horror movies. Quantities are limited.