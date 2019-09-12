GHOST To Release Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic Double A-Side 7"; Webisode Chapter 8: "Kiss The Go Goat" Reveals All

Back during the summer of 1969, an up-and-coming band called Ghost, fronted by Papa Nihil, played its first date at The Whiskey A Go-Go on Hollywood's Sunset Strip. The show was to celebrate Ghost's first release on Galaxy Recordings, Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic, the double-A-side 7" single featuring "Kiss The Go Goat" and "Mary On A Cross."

This original Ghost lineup eventually disbanded and the single, its original tapes, and the band's only promo and live performance of "Kiss The Go Goat" ever filmed, were lost... that is until recently, when the songs and the Super 8 footage were discovered and resurrected by Papa Nihil.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Ghost's Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic: "Kiss The Go Goat" and "Mary on A Cross" will be re-released by Loma Vista on September 27 and can be pre-ordered via Ghost's website and from all digital platforms.

Check out Ghost's Webisode Chapter 8: "Kiss The Go Goat" for the whole story: