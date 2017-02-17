GHOST’s A Nameless Ghoul On Next Studio Album - “This New One Is Gonna Be A Little Bit More Apocalyptic... A Little Bit More Back To Medieval Times”; Audio

February 17, 2017, 24 minutes ago

In a new interview with Metal Wani, Ghost’s A Nameless Ghoul talks about the next studio album.

“The ideas for the new record will be “darker” because it’s thematically set in a darker setting. Meliora was supposed to reflect some sort of utopia/dystopia of modern society, where this new one is gonna be a little bit more apocalyptic in a way, a little bit more back to medieval times.”

He also reveals: “The idea for this new album is to combine… so, where it’s a record drowned and surrounded and drenched in death, it’s going to be a record about survival.”

Listen below:

