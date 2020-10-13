GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Featuring DEVILMENT Guitarist COLIN PARK Share Debut Single “Halls Of Lemuria”

Hailing from deepest, darkest Suffolk, Ghosts Of Atlantis are a metal band that carry a wealth of experience and professionalism. Like both Cradle Of Filth, and Devilment before it.

Ghosts Of Atlantis continues the tradition and staple of the witch county trademark sound. The sound is dark and aggressive, sinister and twisted, yet universally appealing due to big chorus lines, emotive orchestration and massive hooks, debut album 3.6.2.4 coming out via Swedish Black Lion Records early 2021 on CD/LP/Digital.

Founder Colin Park describes "Halls Of Lemuria": The road ahead is long and the elements ruthless. The Atlantean people embark on a pilgrimage to reach the great halls of Lemuria. For it is within these sacred walls, that the power to turn the tide of battle resides. The power to summon the Ghosts Of Atlantis and give hope to the people of Atlantis.