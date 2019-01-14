GIBSON: Iconic, American-Made Guitar Brand Ushers In New Era; Gibson Experience To Unveil At NAMM 2019

Historical accuracy. Contemporary solutions. Limited runs and customized creations. New levels of artist and fan engagement. New energy, products and focus. Welcome to Gibson in 2019.

Since 1894, the Gibson story has been central to the development of sound and the guitar itself. In 2019, after more than a century, Gibson artists, players and fans will experience the all American-made instrument brand rejuvenated. Gibson announced today, that it will unveil a new era in product evolution and brand building with multiple experiences at NAMM 2019 next week in Anaheim, CA.

The Gibson NAMM 2019 experience will feature daily events from artist performances, Q&A’s and new product debuts at the Gibson space in Room #207, (daily 11-5pm). Gibson’s events will start with a media preview and Custom Shop preview sale on January 23rd and an opening party will launch January 24th at City National Grove of Anaheim with live performances from: Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson, Peter Frampton, Black Pistol Fire, Cam, Jared James Nichols and more.

As the guitar of choice for legendary artists working in rock, pop, country, blues, folk, jazz and beyond, the new Gibson era celebrates the legacies of iconic models like the Les Paul, the SG and the ES-335. Gibson will continue to closely collaborate with and service its legacy roster, at the same time looking to the future with instruments that will nurture new players across generations, genders and genres.

Guiding the iconic brand into this fresh era is a newly-appointed leadership team of global professionals, headed by President and Chief Executive Officer James “JC” Curleigh. Curleigh brings with him decades of experience in building world-class brands, as well as a player’s passion and reverence for the guitar. His vision for Gibson is simple: “We want to be the most relevant, the most played, and the most loved music brand in the world.”

At the core of that vision is Gibson’s unrivaled share of sound--the reach and influence of the brand’s legacy and instruments. And it is that reach and influence that to this day inspires countless players in bars and clubs and bedrooms across the globe. “Gibson has been shaping sound since 1894,” says Cesar Gueikian, the company’s newly-appointed Chief Merchant Officer. “And so, we stand here in 2019 and say, ‘We want to take that ideal into the future to continue to shape music and own the share of sound for the next 125 years.”

This involves Gibson looking back as much as looking forward. From new, historically accurate legacy models to contemporary updates and the renewed commitment to additional brands under the Gibson umbrella, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger, KRK Systems, Cerwin Vega, and Stanton. “It all starts and ends with the creation of compelling product,” Curleigh says. "Our new classics are true classics, and our modern guitars will provide contemporary solutions. We are also excited about the progress we have made on Gibson acoustics, Epiphone expansion, and KRK innovation. Curleigh continues, “Heading into 2019, we are confident we are off to a solid start and we are proud of the progress we have made towards our vision.”

Visit Gibson.com for further details.