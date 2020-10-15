GILBY CLARKE Featured In New Episode Of Gibson TV's "The Songbook"; Video

In the latest episode of The Songbook, Gilby Clarke performs a stripped down version of the song “Skin N’ Bones”. Watch below.

Starting his career in the 1980’s, Gilby performed with the bands Candy and Kill For Thrills before joining Guns N’ Roses in 1991. Shortly after, he went on to perform with Slash’s Snakepit, Heart, The MC5 and Nancy Sinatra.

"Tightwad" is the latest single from Gilby Clarke, and the follow-up to his recent singles "The Gospel Truth" and "Rock N’ Roll Is Getting Louder". It was written around a guitar riff he wrote while trying out a new fuzz pedal. Lyrically, it was inspired by deceit, treachery and the creative extremes people will go through to get ahead. "Tightwad" features Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx on bass, and Stephen Perkins from Jane's Addiction on drums.

"This song was written around a guitar riff I discovered while trying out a new fuzz pedal. Lyrically, I was inspired by deceit, treachery and the creative extremes people will go through to get ahead. I tried to get my message through with humor, but if it hits too close to home, maybe we all should take a closer look at ourselves and make improvements," says Gilby.

"I was lucky to have some wonderful musician friends contribute to the recording of this track, Nikki Sixx and Stephen Perkins. Stephen, as always, came through with a beat that drives the song and Nikki found a cool bass groove that accentuates the feel I was looking for. I tried to get my message through with humor, but sometimes the truth hurts," admits Clarke.

Listen to an audio sample, and pre-order "Tightwad" at this location. Release date is October 26.

Out now via Golden Robot Records, "The Gospel Truth" is the second single lifted from Gilby’s forthcoming album of the same title, and is about the concept of truth today. The truth is whatever someone says out loud, no one is accountable and it’s puzzling. Reflecting on an upbringing within the Catholic church, Gilby Clarke reflects on the idea that honesty shouldn’t come from fear, and encourages the listener to be brave, say what you mean, and mean what you say.

His previous single "Rock N’ Roll Is Getting Louder", released back in February, is a true stormer of a track in pure Gilby fashion - rock n’ roll doused in the influences that run through Gilby’s veins.

Secure your copy of "The Gospel Truth" here. Check out the video for "Rock N' Roll Is Getting Louder" below: