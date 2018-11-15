GILBY CLARKE Looks Back On Joining And Being Fired From GUNS N' ROSES - "If There Was A Negativity About The Ending Of It, It Was Just That Thing Of No Real Communication"
November 15, 2018, 25 minutes ago
Guitarist Gilby Clarke recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about his time with Guns N' Roses between 1991 and 1994. Following is an excerpt from the interview.
UG: When you got the call from Guns N’ Roses, did you think that was a band that had that type of rock and roll thing you talked about earlier? Did you see Guns as a truly authentic rock and roll band in that same tradition as Bad Company or early Queen?
Clarke: "Absolutely. When I was asked, I joined that band for a lot of different reasons. There wasn’t any negative checks in the box but one of ‘em was because I thought it was a great band. For me, what I was trying to achieve at that time is I really just wanted a loud version of The Rolling Stones and to me that’s what Guns was. They were a loud version of The Rolling Stones."
UG: You weren’t a complete unknown joining a huge band.
Clarke: "Yeah. I had never played a stadium gig before but I had already done arena and theater tours and been on the road quite a few times. I definitely had all that kind of experience."
UG: Was there an actual audition for the band? Were you nervous?
Clarke: "Was I nervous? No. I think the reason for not being nervous is once again I was 30 when I got the call. I had already been out there and knew it was an opportunity besides the amazing chance to join a great rock and roll band. I thought, 'You know what? I’m not gonna try to be Izzy. I’m just gonna be myself and play the way I play and talk the way I talk and be who I am. If they like me for who I am then hopefully things will work out.'"
UG: You said that all the guys were welcoming of you to the band but in the end, Axl kicked you out of the band and didn’t even tell you.
Clarke: "If there was a negativity about the ending of it, it was just that thing of no real communication. I never heard directly from him. If there was something wrong or something him and I didn’t see eye to eye on, I never got that directly from him. The people in-between had their own agendas so I don’t think they were really representing him correctly and they may not have been representing me correctly."
