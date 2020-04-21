GILBY CLARKE Premiers "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder" Music Video

In the world of rock, Gilby Clarke needs no introduction. From crunching legendary chords on his beloved Gibson Guitar in the stadiums with Guns N’ Roses, to getting down into the Snakepit to with his GN'R buddy Slash, gracing our TV screens on the widely watched rock reality show Rockstar: Supernova or creating pure, heartfelt rock music as a solo artist Gilby Clarke has done it all.

Gilby recently released his latest single, "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder", via Golden Robot Record and has now released the video for the song. The video was shot in Palmdale, CA and Downtown Los Angeles and band performance footage in Hollywood club Oh My Ribs! It was directed by Christopher C. Pearson.



Gilby’s live band members, bass player EJ Curse (Silent Rage, White Lion) and drummer Jimmy D’Anda (Bullet Boys, George Lynch), both appear in the clip along with some great cameo’s by Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Taime Downe (Faster Pussycat), Jimmy Herald (Hillbilly Herald) and Teddy 'Zig Zag' Andreadis (formally of Guns N’ Roses, Carole King, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Alice Cooper).

"Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder" is true stormer of a track in pure Gilby fashion. It is pure rock n’ roll doused in the influences that run through Gilby’s veins. It is a track that is set to become a true anthem and long-time fan favourite. Do we dare say it is an instant classic?