GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS - World's First And Best All-Girl Tribute To MÖTLEY CRÜE Announce First Canadian Appearances

Since 2007, NYC's Girls Girls Girls, the world's first and best all-girl tribute to Mötley Crüe, has been rocking stages across the United States and Mexico. This January, the band will finally venture North and embark on a Canadian mini-tour, visiting the cities of Toronto and Regina.

In 2014 Mötley Crüe announced a "Cessation of Touring Agreement," at which time it was accepted by fans that the mega-star band, which had sold over 100 million albums and catapulted to the heights of success, had called it quits. Girls Girls Girls played several after-parties for Crüe fans for the "final" concerts, then also went on hiatus after playing their own final show to a packed house at NYC's Gramercy Theatre.

But 2019 saw the release of the Netflix Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, and the Girls were invited to Hollywood to play the premiere's exclusive private after-party at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go for the film's cast and crew. Also spotted at the star-studded event were Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Nicholas Cage, Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson, and several cast members of MTV's Jackass, including Steve-O and Wee Man. Brittany Furlan, social media influencer (and Tommy Lee's wife), caught video of Tommy and Machine Gun Kelly (actor Colson Baker) enthusiastically air-drumming at the side of the stage during the party, which Tommy posted on his Instagram.

The huge success of the March 2019 release of The Dirt brought with it a renewed interest among longtime Crüe fans, and a new legion of younger fans, causing Motley Crue to destroy its Cessation of Touring agreement and announce the Stadium Tour of 2020. As a result, after years of performing and then taking time away, Girls Girls Girls is being asked to conquer new cities to perform the beloved music of rock's baddest boys!

Girls Girls Girls Canadian dates:

January

30 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

February

1 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK