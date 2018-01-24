GIUDA To Release “Rock ‘N’ Roll Music” Single

Giuda is a five-piece band from Rome, Italy, that play an air-punching mix of anthemic '70s rock hooks delivered with the brutal force of early UK punk, all interpreted in a contemporary and original way with relevance for today's discerning listener. Fueled by the sounds of bands like Slade, Glitter Band, Hector, Third World War and Slaughter & The Dogs, Giuda offer fresh, powerful rock and roll with attitude in spades.

Recorded live to ensure the harnessing of the solid power of their on-stage performance, here is the aptly-named new Giuda single: "Rock ‘N' Roll Music", which will be released on March 30th. Stronger, tighter, rougher and darker than ever, but still never losing sight of that ultimate killer hook. Those Insistent riffs, loud handclaps and sing-a-long refrains are omnipresent but the band sound has evolved yet again, pushing forever harder against the ever-shifting boundaries of Giuda's World.

A two-day launch party for the release will take place in London at the Lexington, with gigs on Friday April 6th and Saturday April 7th.

A video for "Rock 'N' Roll Music" shot on 35mm tape and directed by Nicola Piovesan will accompany the release.