GLASSJAW Release "Shira" Music Video; Material Control Album Now Available On Vinyl

New York's Glassjaw recently released Material Control, their first album in over 15 years. Today they’ve premiered a video for lead single "Shira", also their first video in 15 years.

The storyline of the video is threaded through actual live footage of the band's Saint Vitus album release party late last year. Check it out below:

Material Control was released in December 2017 and as of now the album is also available on vinyl. Order all physical and digital formats here.

Glassjaw live:

April

18 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton