GLASSJAW To Release Material Control Album In December; "shira" Single Streaming

New York's Glassjaw have announced their long-awaited third album, Material Control, for release on December 1st.

Speculation grew when a mysterious pre-order of the album was briefly visible online and then suddenly gone. Word of the pre-order quickly spread across Reddit, Twitter and various music blogs and websites. Fans began to cautiously believe that, indeed, a third album would drop soon.

Glassjaw, notoriously tight-lipped, fuelled more speculation when fans across the globe began to randomly receive mysterious postal service packages from the band. The packages included thousands of postcards sent to express the band’s gratitude to the dedicated fanbase who have waited patiently for new music for over a decade (since Glassjaw's last full-length release Worship And Tribute). These ‘thank you’ postcards double as playable vinyl of each new track from Material Control.



The first track from the album, new white extremity, was released exactly two years prior to the album’s December 1st release date and precedes the current single “shira”. Listen below.

“shira” is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms. You can also pre-order the digital album and get “shira” as an Instant Grat track. All download and streaming links can be found here.

Material Control tracklisting:

"new white extremity"

"shira"

"11 days"

"golgotha"

"pretty hell"

"bastille day"

"pompeii"

"bibleland"

"closer"

"my conscience weighs a ton"

"material control"

"cut and run"

"shira":