GLEN DROVER – New Album To Include Appearances By TESTAMENT, QUEENSRŸCHE Members

In a new interview with the American Made Guitar Show, guitarist Glen Drover (Megadeth, King Diamond) said he’s working on two different albums for a possible 2018 release.

Drover says, “One of them, which is a guest-singers album, as I call it right now — there's no title for it — is an album with, basically, nine or 10 songs with different singers from the industry. I've been working on it for quite some time, kind of on and off, and it's pretty close to being done now. But that's an album, like I said, just different singers. There's one track that has Chuck Billy from Testament on it, one has Todd [La Torre] from Queensrÿche, Henning [Basse] from Firewind. Just a bunch of really good singers, be it both buddies of mine that I met through my travels with the bands that I was in and became friends with or just singers that I really looked up to and really wanted to work with and hadn't worked with in the past."

Drover released his debut solo album, Metalusion, in April 2011 via Magna Carta Records.