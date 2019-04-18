GLENN DANZIG Sets Fall Release For Album Of ELVIS PRESLEY Covers

Glenn Danzig will release his collection of Elvis Presley covers, Danzig Sings Elvis, this fall. The following message has been posted via his Facebook page:

"The long awaited "Danzig Sings Elvis" covers record has now been scheduled for a fall release. We will post the cover & tracks in the coming weeks. Mr. Danzig has also just put the finishing touches on the script for his next film which will be a vampire Spaghetti-Western and Danzig will direct. Casting will begin shortly... Busy year for the man!!" In August 2018, Danzig signed a feature film agreement with Cleopatra Entertainment, a division of the Los Angeles independent record label, Cleopatra Records. Danzig shall pen, direct and compose music for the feature film which will be structured as an anthology splitting its running time between three individual characters/storylines based on Danzig’s own popular Verotik comic book characters.

Owner and CEO of Cleopatra Records/Cleopatra Entertainment, Brian Perera said of the partnership, “Glenn has a fantastic track records of building brands including Verotik. We’re excited to bring his vision and passion to the screen.”

Verotik is Danzig’s long-running brand of mature horror comic books and related material. The comics, featuring mostly deadly femme fatales, have been in print since 1994. Principal photography for the anthology film began in the fall of 2018.