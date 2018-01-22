GLENN HUGHES, CHAD SMITH Guest At Los Angeles G3 Show Alongside JOE SATRIANI, PHIL COLLEN, JOHN PETRUCCI; Video Streaming

The G3 tour, featuring Joe Satriani, Phil Collen (Def Leppard), and John Petrucci (Dream Theater), landed at the Orpheum in Los Angeles on Friday night (January 19th). Guests on the night included vocalist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Chickenfoot, Red Hot Child Peppers).

Check out fan-filmed video from the event below:

Upcoming G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen:

January

24 - Historic Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

25 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

26 - The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

27 - Austin City Limits - Moody Theater - Austin, TX

28 - Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Houston, TX

30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

31 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

February

1 - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre - Pompano Beach, FL

2 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

3 - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersberg, FL

6 - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium - Raleigh, NC

8 - Toyota Presents Oakdale - Wallingford, CT

9 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY

10 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

11 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

14 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

15 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

16 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

17 - Merriam Theater - Philadelphia, PA

18 - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Newark, NJ

20 - Auditorium Theatre - Rochester, NY

21 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

22 - Hard Rock Live - Northfield, OH

23 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

24 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI