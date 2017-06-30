GLENN HUGHES Discusses JONATHAN DEMME’s Power Of Rock Short Film - “I Was Blown Away”; Video

In the new video below from Associated Press, former Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes discusses the late Jonathan Demme's film, Power Of Rock (and accompanying exhibition), at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. Hughes also talks about how he first got into rock and roll.

According to Deadline, The Power Of Rock, the 12-minute film by Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director who died of cancer and heart disease in April, is the centerpiece of a new exhibit opening this weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland.

“This is a milestone moment in our transformation of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame,” said Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Hall. “The Power Of Rock Experience brings all of us closer to the inductees, engages fans and connects with audiences of all generations.”

Opening this Saturday, the Power Of Rock Experience is a three-part exhibit, with Demme’s short as the centerpiece. The first part, on a suspended bridge outside the Hall’s Connor Theater, features a digital screen and speakers reading off “an informal roll call of some of the world’s greatest performers,” per the Hall.

