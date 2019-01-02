GLENN HUGHES Performs Classic DEEP PURPLE Live In Russia; Video Of Full Show Streaming

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, performed his “Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live” show at Moscow International House Of Music in Moscow, Russia on November 19th. Fan-filmed video of the full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Stormbringer"

"Might Just Take Your Life"

"Sail Away"

"Gettin' Tighter"

"You Keep on Moving"

Keyboard Solo

"You Fool No One" (with guitar and drum solos)

"Mistreated"

"Smoke on the Water"

"Georgia on My Mind"

Encore:

"Burn"

Hughes has announced a set UK tour dates for May. Tickets at thegigcartel.com.

The eight-date UK tour promise to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

Dates:

May

14 - The Picturedome - Holmfirth, UK

15 - The Queen’s Hall - Edinburgh, UK

17 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

18 - UEA Student’s Union - Norwich, UK

20 - Alban Arena - St Albans, UK

21 - City Hall - Salisbury, UK

23 - O2 Academy - Liverpool, UK

24 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK