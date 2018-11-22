GLENN HUGHES Performs Classic HUGHES/THRALL Song "Muscle And Blood"; Live Video Streaming

In the video below, Glenn Hughes performs the Hughes/Thrall track, "Muscle And Blood" in Fezen 2017.

Hughes/Thrall is the self-titled, debut album by musical collaborators Glenn Hughes and Pat Thrall, produced by Andy Johns. This is a track from the 1982 album.

Just before starting his “Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live” 2018 UK tour, Glenn Hughes announced a new set UK tour dates for 2019. Tickets are on sale via thegigcartel.com.

The eight date UK 2019 tour promise to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

"I'm excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK in May 2019. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re currently touring a first set of dates in the UK and are looking forward for a second round in 2019,” says Glenn Hughes.

Deep Purple took a quantum leap when the then 20-year-old Glenn Hughes was seconded from British funk-rock outfit Trapeze in mid-1973. As bassist and co-vocalist (with David Coverdale), he helped steer the legendary rock group in the progressive direction of Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975), while touring the world for three years.

Dates:

May

14 - The Picturedome - Holmfirth, UK

15 - The Queen’s Hall - Edinburgh, UK

17 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

18 - UEA Student’s Union - Norwich, UK

20 - Alban Arena - St Albans, UK

21 - City Hall - Salisbury, UK

23 - O2 Academy - Liverpool, UK

24 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK