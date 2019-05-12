GLENN HUGHES Postpones 2019 UK Tour Due To Illness

Glenn Hughes sends his regrets that he is unable to perform his UK tour which was due to start May 14th through May 24th. He needs to be treated for an illness that, while not life threatening, must be dealt with immediately in order for it to not become a serious problem. He is expected to make a full recovery and be back on the road in June.

Info to follow shortly on tickets via his website here.

For the first time in 40 years, fans in South America will witness Glenn Hughes perform the entire Burn album, plus other Deep Purple MKIII/IV classics live.

Glenn Hughes played his last concert with Deep Purple on March 15, 1976 at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre. That night, the British bassist and vocalist walked away from one of history’s truly game-changing rock phenomena and never looked back... until now.

He arrives in South America during September for his special tour, Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live, for shows encompassing Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

Tour dates:

September

2 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

28 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay

October

8t - Espaço Patrick Ribeiro - Vitória, Brazil

12 - Tropical Butantã - São Paulo, Brazil

16 - Opinião - Porto Alegre, Brazil

19 - Baile Perfurmado - Recife, Brazil

20 - Armazém - Fortaleza, Brazil

22 - Botequim - Belém, Brazil

24 - Toinha Brasil Show - Brasília, Brazil

25 - Madre Esperança Garrido - Goiânia, Brazil

With one of the heaviest repertoires known for rock, with sound and lighting production values befitting the legend, the performance of classic Deep Purple songs by Glenn Hughes are destined to write a new page in the history of rock.

