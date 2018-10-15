GLENN HUGHES Takes Part In Michigan Q&A / Signing Session; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Glenn Hughes made an appearance at Rock City Music Company on September 15th. The appearance consisted of a question and answer session hosted by Meltdown of 101 WRIF. Right after, Glenn signed autographs and took photos with his fans. Available below is pro-shot footage from the event.

Just before starting his “Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live” 2018 UK tour, Hughes announced a new set UK tour dates for 2019. Tickets at thegigcartel.com.

The eight date UK 2019 tour promise to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

"I'm excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK in May 2019. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re currently touring a first set of dates in the UK and are looking forward for a second round in 2019,” says Glenn Hughes.

Deep Purple took a quantum leap when the then 20-year-old Glenn Hughes was seconded from British funk-rock outfit Trapeze in mid-1973. As bassist and co-vocalist (with David Coverdale), he helped steer the legendary rock group in the progressive direction of Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975), while touring the world for three years.

Dates:

May

14 - The Picturedome - Holmfirth, UK

15 - The Queen’s Hall - Edinburgh, UK

17 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

18 - UEA Student’s Union - Norwich, UK

20 - Alban Arena - St Albans, UK

21 - City Hall - Salisbury, UK

23 - O2 Academy - Liverpool, UK

24 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK