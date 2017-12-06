GLENN HUGHES To Perform Classic DEEP PURPLE Material In South America Next April; Dates Confirmed In Chile, Argentina, Brazil

For the first time in 40 years fans in South America will witness Glenn Hughes perform a full concert of Deep Purple classics live. Hughes played his last concert with Deep Purple on March 15th, 1976 at Liverpool's Empire Theatre. That night, the British bassist and vocalist walked away from one of history's truly game-changing rock phenomena and never looked back... until now.

He arrives in South America during April 2018 for his special tour "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple" for 11 powerful shows encompassing Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

Hughes comments: "I'm incredibly excited to go out and play songs like 'Burn', 'Mistreated', 'Stormbringer' and 'Getting Tighter', as well as some of those older songs that helped define the genre. I can assure you a concert that will blow your mind."

Tour dates:

April

12 - Teatro Municipal - Valparaiso, Chile

14 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

15 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

17 - Centro de Convencoes, Sala Planalto - Brasilia, Brazil

19 - Cine Theatro Brasil - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

21 - Tropical Butanta - Sao Paulo, Brazil

22 - Studio Mirage - Limeira, Brazil

24 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil

26 - Porao do Alemao - Manaus, Brazil

28 - Bar Opiniao - Porto Alegre, Brazil

29 - Circo Voador - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

