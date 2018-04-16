GLENN TIPTON Back On Stage With JUDAS PRIEST In Kent, Washington; Video

The North American leg of Judas Priest's Firepower tour continues, landing in Kent, Washington last night (Sunday, April 15th). Guitarist Glenn Tipton, who announced earlier this year that he would be unable to tour with the band due to complications from Parkinson's Disease, rejoined the band on stage for their encore - "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight". Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

The Firepower tour, with support from Saxon and Black Star Riders, runs through May 1st before heading to Europe for the summer. Remaining North American dates are listed below.

April

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Judas Priest debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Firepower, marking the group’s highest charting album ever.

The album surpasses the group’s previous chart high, logged when 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls debuted and peaked at #6. In the UK, Firepower landed at #5, marking the band's highest ranking since British Steel in 1980.