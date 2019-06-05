Glorious Times – A Pictorial Of The Death Metal Scene 1984-1991 Reprinted

Glorious Times, A Pictorial Of The Death Metal Scene 1984-1991 has been reprinted by Fryktos Burnings after years of being sold out.

The reprinted edition includes an added interview with the writers Alan Moses and Brian Pattison.

These are the memories from those involved in the early days of the scene in their own words. 180 full colored pages of massively rare and mostly unseen photographs, tied together with sentiment and reflections from the very people who lived the era – the Glorious Times.

Book Info:

- Full colored

- 180 pages

- More than 400 images, mostly unseen before

- Almost 50 bands featured

- New original cover made by Mortuus-Art

- Spot UV print on cover details

- Added an interview with Brian & Alan, the editors of the book

- Foreword by Laurent Ram Decibel of Death /Snakepit Mag