GLORYHAMMER Release "Masters Of The Galaxy" Lyric Video

Gloryhammer have released a lyric video for "Masters Of The Galaxy", the third single from their new studio album, Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex (Napalm Records). Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath"

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"

"Masters Of The Galaxy"

"The Land Of Unicorns"

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire"

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack"

"Gloryhammer"

"Hootsforce"

"Battle For Eternity"

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny"

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle Of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife Of Evil

V: Transmission

Bonus album:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath" (Symphonic Version)

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)" (Symphonic Version)

"Masters Of The Galaxy" (Symphonic Version)

"The Land Of Unicorns" (Symphonic Version)

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire" (Symphonic Version)

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack" (Symphonic Version)

"Gloryhammer" (Symphonic Version)

"Hootsforce" (Symphonic Version)

"Battle For Eternity" (Symphonic Version)

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny" (Symphonic Version)

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife of Evil

V: Transmission

"Masters of The Galaxy" lyric video:

“The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)” lyric video:

“Gloryhammer” video:

(Photo - Robert Zembrzycki)