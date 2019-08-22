GLORYHAMMER Tour Sold Out In Multiple Cities; Hamburg Show Upgraded To Bigger Location

After having released their third studio album, Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex, Gloryhammer are taking their epic quest all around the world. Mighty warriors, be aware: shows are selling out fast. So fast, that the concert in Hamburg had to be moved to a bigger location, from Grünspan to Große Freiheit.

Having completed the first leg of their tour in the US with Aether Realm, Gloryhammer continues to conquer Europe with Beast In Black and Napalm Records label mates Wind Rose in the UK and Ireland with a sold out show on October 18 in London.

From November to December, Gloryhammer will be on tour with label colleagues Powerwolf all over Europe, before they will start their headliner tour through mid and western Europe on 17th January 2019 in Hamburg.

Gloryhammer on the Hamburg show: "Mighty Warriors of Hamburg! The Grünspan venue has proven to be insufficiently mighty due to the intense concentration of hoots in Hamburg! We have now upgraded to the dread fortress otherwise known as Große Freiheit 36! Sources say this may possibly be, the most momentous occasion, of all time! Prepare for epic battles! Hoots!"

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath"

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"

"Masters Of The Galaxy"

"The Land Of Unicorns"

"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire"

"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack"

"Gloryhammer"

"Hootsforce"

"Battle For Eternity"

"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny"

I: Dundaxian Overture

II: The Battle Of Cowdenbeath

III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst

IV: The Knife Of Evil

V: Transmission

"Masters of The Galaxy" lyric video:

“The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)” lyric video:

“Gloryhammer” video:

(Photo - Robert Zembrzycki)