GOATWHORE Frontman BEN FALGOUST Reflects On 2001 Accident - "I Still Feel Like Death Is Always Following Me"; Little Punk People Video Interview

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People hung out backstage with Ben Falgoust of Goatwhore last night before they played their set at the Gramercy Theatre in NYC. During his chat with Elliott, Ben revealed that they plan to head into the studio to work on their next record towards the end of 2019 for their follow-up to their latest album, Vengeful Acension, as they won't be touring as much at that point.

Says Ben: "We already have a few skeleton structures of songs kinda worked out. Sammy has a lot of riffs and he throws these little ideas all together and shares it with everybody."

Earlier on in the interview, Ben discussed his thoughts on death and the fear of dying: "I was in an accident in 2001 and it was pretty bad, I broke both legs, both ankles. I was in the hospital a long time and had a bunch of surgeries. And I kind of confronted the idea of death a lot during that time period. And I think I kind of embraced it. To me it's like... whenever it happens, it happens."

Ben continued on the subject with: "I still feel like death is always following me because I feel like I cheated him."

When asked what he wanted for Christmas, Ben replied with the following: "I want people to appreciate metal moreso than they ever have before. That's what I want. Because people don't realize how unique metal is and how hard all these bands work to do this, and what they do in the whole scheme of things. Ya know, I really believe too that nowadays metal is more like, intelligent and it has so many more ideas within it."

On December 14th, Goatwhore's A Haunting Curse LP will be reissued via Metal Blade Records. Initially released in 2006, the limited reissue will come in three color variants in the US: root beer vinyl (limited to 500 copies), butter cream vinyl (limited to 250 copies), and brown/white split vinyl (limited to 250 copies).

Pre-orders are currently available here.

Find Goatwhore's live itinerary here.