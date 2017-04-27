GOD DETHRONED Release "Annihilation Crusade" Music Video

On May 5th, Dutch death metallers God Dethroned will release their new album The World Ablaze worldwide via Metal Blade Records; it can be pre-ordered here. A video for the album track "Annihilation Crusade" can be found below.

God Dethroned comments: "The World Ablaze is our final album in the WWI trilogy. We aimed to create an album that is very dynamic and diverse. It contains typical GD riffing with loads of melodies and catchy hooks. The songs are perfect for our live shows as they contain many mid-tempo parts combined with faster and more brutal parts. Diversity to the max! Dan Swano mixed the album in his typical fashion but without robbing the band of its own identity. Mastering was handled at the Wisseloord Studios where they also mastered albums for bands like Rammstein, among many others, and they put the icing on the cake. The album sounds crystal clear and heavy as fuck at the same time. We are very proud to present this album during our upcoming Serpent Fest album release shows early May!"

The World Ablaze tracklisting:

“A Call To Arms”

“Annihilation Crusade”

“The World Ablaze”

“On The Wrong Side Of The Wire”

“Close To Victory”

“Konigsberg”

“Escape Across The Ice (The White Army)”

“Breathing Through Blood”

“Messina Ridge”

“The 11th Hour”

"Annihilation Crusade" video:

“The World Ablaze” video:

“On The Wrong Side Of The Wire” video:

The album will be available in the following formats:

- CD/DVD Digipak

- Jewelcase CD

- 180g black vinyl

- pale violet vinyl (limited to 400 copies - EU exclusive)

- gray-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear-pastel rose vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EMP exclusive)

- deep violet-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)

- clear/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies - Hells Headbangers exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available

God Dethroned will play two German release shows on the weekend of release, plus one Belgium and two Dutch shows on the following weekend. See below for all dates.

Release shows:

May

5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete (with Lifeless, Visionary 666)

6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage (with Revel In Flesh, Commander, Visionary 666)

11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun (with Visionary 666, Fractured Insanity)

12 - Lelystad, Netherlands - Poppodium (with Visionary 666, Disquiet)

13 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera (with Visionary 666, The Heritage)

Live shows:

April

15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

June

22-24 - Grafenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force

July

13-15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

August

10-12 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

December

2 - Dresden, Germany - Skullcrusher

God Dethroned lineup:

Henri Sattler - vocals/guitars

Mike Ferguson - guitars

Jeroen Pomper - bass

Michiel van der Plicht - drums